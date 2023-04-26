New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The BRICS deputy foreign ministers and special envoys on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on Wednesday called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism under the UN umbrella.

They also called on countries of the region to adopt a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with terrorism while stressing the importance of the United Nation's role to combat the menace.

The BRICS deputy foreign ministers and special envoys said this in a joint statement after holding a meeting in the hybrid format in the South African city of Cape Town.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the world's largest developing countries, representing 41 per cent of the global population and 24 per cent of the global GDP.

"They condemned terrorism and extremism, including violent extremism conducive to terrorism and called on countries of the region to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism," the statement said.

"Furthermore, they stressed the importance of the coordination role of the UN and opposing double standards," it said.

The BRICS deputy foreign ministers and special envoys on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) also called for further consolidation and strengthening of the working methods of UN Security Council Sanctions Committees.

"They agreed that terrorism and extremism, including violent extremism conducive to terrorism,must not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group," the statement said.

"They called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism under the UN umbrella," it said.

They also expressed deep concern at the deteriorating situation in the "Occupied Palestinian territories as a result of continued occupation and the expansion of settlements."

The meeting noted with concern that there is neither a proposal being currently discussed for a permanent solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict nor any perspective of resuming negotiations in the foreseeable future.

"They called on the international community to intensify its efforts in support of UN-led effort with a view to achieving a comprehensive, lasting and just settlement that allows Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace, security and stability," the statement said.

The participants also expressed deep concern about the continued clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

"They urged the parties to reach an immediate ceasefire and stressed the need to respect international and humanitarian law," the statement said.

"They encouraged all parties in Sudan to continue dialogue so that the political transition can be achieved, meeting the fundamental interests of the country and the legitimate aspirations of the Sudanese people," it said.

