Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The dispute between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Parmeshvari Sewa Mandal over use of the Aacharya Atre Maidan here for Chhath Puja has reached the high court.

According to BMC, Raemeshvari Sewa Mandal's request for Maidan was not considered for allocation because they were unable to provide the required documents. These documents include NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Fire Dept., NOC from the local police station, and NOC from the traffic police dept.

Also Read | 10,000 Policemen Will Be Deployed for Security During Muthuramalingam Thevar Jayanthi from … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

BMC said as Parmeshvari Sanstha was unable to provide documents on time, their application was not considered.

Later, Atal Cultural Foundation submitted the documents and was allowed use of the Maian for Chhath Puja.

Also Read | Rajasthan: NHRC Issues Notice to Chief Secretary on Reported 'Auctioning of Girls on Stamp Paper', 'Rape of Their Mothers' on Caste Panchayat Diktats.

However, Parmeshvari Sanstha alleged that BMC has not followed rules while refusing their application. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)