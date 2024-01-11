New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday deferred the pronouncement of the order on whether to accept Delhi Police's cancellation report in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case against former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

This case was lodged based on a complaint filed by a minor female wrestler. Delhi police filed a closure report after the investigation.

Special (POCSO) Judge Chhavi Kapoor deferred the order to March 2, 2024.

On August 1, the court reserved its order on the cancellation report after noting the response of the minor wrestler and her father. They did not oppose the cancellation report.

The minor wrestler and her father appeared before the court and said that they were satisfied with the investigation by the Delhi police, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the media.

He also said that the daughter and her father did not oppose the cancellation report filed by the Delhi police.

They had appeared on the notice issued by the court. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom (in camera proceedings).

Delhi police filed a cancellation report on June 15 in the POCSO case against Singh.

Thereafter, Patiala House Court issued notice to the complainant/her father on July 4.

Delhi police on June 15 filed a cancellation report in Patiala House Court in the case filed against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This case was filed under the POCSO Act on a complaint by a minor wrestler.

The report contains more than 500 pages.

A charge sheet was also filed in Rouse Avenue Court in a sexual harassment case in the matter.

The Rouse Avenue court had issued a summons to Singh after taking cognizance of the charge sheet in the sexual harassment case.

Singh appeared before the court and was granted bail in the matter. (ANI)

