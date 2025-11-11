Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] November 11 (ANI) In a commendable welfare initiative, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has undertaken a large-scale health check-up drive for road construction labourers working in some of the most remote and high-altitude areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), under Project Vartak, has launched a comprehensive medical care campaign covering more than 4000 labourers engaged in various road projects across the Tawang district. The initiative aims to ensure the well-being of workers who brave extreme weather and tough terrain to build vital infrastructure in the border regions.

Mobile medical teams have been deployed to far-flung sites including Damteng, Yangtse, Sungetsar, and Klemta. The teams are conducting on-site checkups and recording individual health details through a specially designed Google Form, enabling consistent monitoring and follow-up care.

The medical examinations include assessment of height, weight, eyesight, hearing, blood pressure, and oxygen levels -- critical for early detection of health issues that are common in high-altitude conditions.

Local residents have lauded BRO's humanitarian approach. "BRO not only builds roads here, they take care of the people who make it possible," said Tsering Wangchu, a village head near Yangtse. Another villager shared, "Such medical drives mean a lot for our labour community who work far from towns. We are thankful to BRO and Project Vartak."

The initiative reflects BRO's commitment to the welfare of its workforce and local communities while continuing its mission of connecting remote border regions. Through Project Vartak and 763 BRTF, the organisation continues to build not just roads but also relationships -- strengthening the bond between people and the forces serving them.

Earlier on November 3, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu met with officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at the Sela Tunnel on his way to Tawang. The CM praised the BRO for their service in the remote regions.

"Truly remarkable to witness how BRO is not only connecting places but also transforming lives through their dedicated service and welfare activities. Salute to their unwavering commitment in these challenging terrains," Khandu said. (ANI)

