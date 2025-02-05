Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI): India's oldest and most prestigious motorcycling event, the 'Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium (BOBMC) Rider Mania 2025,' was held at the Kutch Rannotsav in Gujarat this year, as per a release.

The 22nd edition of BOBMC Rider Mania at Dhordo, awarded as the 'Best Tourism Village' by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), was held from January 31 to February 2, 2025.

More than 2,000 bikers from major states of India like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, North Eastern states like Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and countries like Nepal and Bhutan participated in this 3-day motorcycling event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Tourism, Government of Gujarat said, "Gujarat has a world-class robust road infrastructure and the state has diverse landforms that make it a world-class biking destination. I want to tell all the bikers to come and visit the most beautiful road and the most peaceful place in the world. "

This motorcycling event will give a boost to Gujarat's tourism, especially adventure tourism. By organizing such events, people will come to know that Gujarat also has a lot of bright opportunities for off-roading, solo riding and other sports.

The BOBMC Rider Mania is India's very prestigious motorcycling event, held for the last 22 years. The event is organised by the prestigious club of bike riders.

This year's event was organised by the Bullet Battalion Club, a prominent club of Royal Enfield bike lovers. Notably, BOBMC is a biker community and Rider Mania is one of their flagship events. This is the first time such an event has been organised in Gujarat.

Notably, Miss India runner-up Rekha Pandey also participated as a biker in Rider Mania 2025 held in Dhordo. She enjoyed bike riding in Dhordo and said that for solo riding, Gujarat was the best for solo women travellers.

Apart from Rekha Pandey; many other women also participated in this event as solo riders, who came to Gujarat from different states. Along with this, one or two disabled people also reached Dhordo by riding a bike.

Apart from Dhordo, she also explored nearby tourist places like Kala Dungar, Koteshwar etc.

Various motorcycling activities like Short Track Racing, Slow Bike Competition and Vintage Motorcycle Show were organized during the three-day event.

In addition, cultural programmes, live music shows, delicacies stalls, tug-of-war and arm wrestling competitions were also held.

The overall event was very interesting for motorcycling enthusiasts. Garba and Talwar Raas representing the culture of Gujarat were also performed during the cultural programme.

The bikers from all over India thoroughly enjoyed the Gujarati cuisine and the hospitality of Gujarat.

The bike riders also explored the tourist spots around Dhordo.

Kunal Bhatia, who came from Indore to participate in Rider Mania said, "We felt very good to be in Gujarat. We were very well received. There are very good roads for bike riding in Gujarat. We also had a lot of fun at our Rider Mania event. I am 100% satisfied to participate and come to Gujarat. I thank the Gujarat government for this. "

A group of five women from Arunachal Pradesh called 'Arunachal Bullet Club' had come to Gujarat to participate in Rider Mania 2025.

Rakhi Agamdui of the club said, "We all participated in Rider Mania for the first time. Our journey began on January 15 from Kibithu. Our journey from Kibithu to Gujarat was very beautiful. We are also grateful to the people of Gujarat for supporting us in the traffic situation. We wandered somewhere on the way, so he called us from the front and also told us the true direction. We are very grateful to the Rider Mania Committee and the people of Gujarat. "

Around 200 riders travel from Dhordo to Dholavira on 'Road Through Heaven'. On the third day of the event, around 200 bikers, who came to Dhordo in the morning, travelled on their bikes from 'Road Through Heaven' to Dhordo to Dholavira.

People who came from outside clicked many pictures here and enjoyed the beauty of 'Road Through Heaven'. (ANI)

