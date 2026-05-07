India News | Brought Pakistan to Its Knees in Four Days: Defence Experts Hail Operation Sindoor on First Anniversary

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid on Thursday heaped praise on Operation Sindoor on its first anniversary and said that it established a stature of "super power" for India across the globe.

Speaking to ANI, Vaid stated that India carried out precision strikes deep inside Pakistan to destroy its nine terror camps, without any collateral or civilian damage. He further mentioned that Pakistan was "brought to its knees" by BrahMos missile after the Indian forces destroyed its 11 airbases, following Pakistan's retaliation targeting civilian areas in India. He further noted that India's success in Operation Sindoor is not just being acknowledged by him but also by experts in the global community.

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"Look, what happened before the eyes of the entire world on the 7th--when India destroyed 9 Pakistani terror training camps--was a precision attack with no collateral damage. When Pakistan retaliated, they attacked our civilian and army areas because, unlike them, we have no terror camps here. When India responded on the 9th, we took out approximately 11 or 12 of their airbases. Pakistan was brought to its knees before the Brahmos; they had no answer for it. This isn't just me saying this--international experts who monitor global conflicts are saying it. India's stature as a superpower was established in the world. All of this was only possible because our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, gave a free hand to our armed forces," said Vaid.

Meanwhile, Defence Expert Lieutenant General Rakesh Sharma (Retd) paid his respects to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and saluted the valour and bravery of the Indian forces, which carried out Operation Sindoor.

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"Today marks the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. First and foremost, I pay my tributes to the innocent lives we lost that day in the Pahalgam attack. At the same time, I salute the brave sons of Mother India and our defense forces, who sent a stern message to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. They dealt such a heavy blow that Pakistan was brought to its knees within just four days. Operation Sindoor was a highly commendable and exceptional operation carried out against Pakistan," he told ANI.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting a strong military response from India.

Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

He described the operation as a "powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness," saying it reflected the armed forces' unmatched precision, seamless jointness and readiness to act decisively in safeguarding the nation.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister wrote, "On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations."

"Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. It also stands testament to India's steady advance towards achieving Atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience," the post read.

In response to Operation Sindoor, Pakistan carried out drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala.

Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)