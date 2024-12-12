Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) The opposition BRS in Telangana on Thursday stated that it needs more clarity on the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, which was approved by the Union Cabinet, before taking a stance on the issue.

The BRS had supported the concept in 2017 when a meeting was convened on simultaneous polls, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said.

Also Read | Kerala Road Accident: 4 Schoolgirls Killed After Speeding Cement Lorry Loses Control on on Kozhikode-Palakkad National Highway.

"But this is Modi 3.0, the third government of the NDA. I'm not sure what they have in mind. We are firm proponents of federalism and strong advocates for regional parties to have their voices heard. We will have to wait and see in what form this bill will come," he told PTI Videos.

He added that discussions about the delimitation of constituencies and the implementation of women's reservation might influence 'One Nation, One Election.'

Also Read | Double Murder in Bengaluru: 2 Men Stabbed to Death Over Messaging and Video Calling a Woman; 2 Arrested.

"We do not know the details. We will have to wait to see what emerges. We will also have to see if they table the bill in this session or the budget session. As a party, we will have to make a decision," Rama Rao said.

He mentioned that the BRS would also like to hold internal consultations before forming an opinion on the issue.

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved bills to implement 'One Nation, One Election' and they are expected to be introduced in Parliament during the ongoing Winter session. The decision was made at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)