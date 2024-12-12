Palakkad, December 12: In a tragic accident, four schoolgirls, studying in Class 8, were killed after a speeding lorry laden with cement bags overturned onto them on Thursday in Kalladikode on the Kozhikode-Palakkad National Highway. The four girls were walking on the pavement on their way back home when they got trapped under the lorry at around 4.15 p.m. The deceased were identified as Irfana, Midha, Reedha and Ayisha.

One student was fortunate to have escaped unhurt as she managed to move out quickly, while the other four got trapped under the lorry. Komalakumari, a member of the local Panchayat, said the accident took place at Kalladikode near the Karimbu Higher Secondary School, where the four girls studied. The rescue vehicle driver said the four girls were all trapped under the lorry that lost control and overturned. Accident While Filming Reels: Kerala Human Rights Panel Seeks Report from Police.

Santhakumari, the local legislator, said she got information about the accident and the deaths. She said that she was rushing to the accident spot. "The Fire Force and the Police made efforts to lift the cement-laden lorry which overturned," said Santhakumari. An eyewitness said the lorry was plying at a high speed and the incident took place at a spot which is an accident-prone area. Kerala Youth Falls off Bike After Hitting Rope Tied Across Road, Dies; Horrific Video Resurfaces.

"The school students numbering five of them were walking back from the school to their homes when the gruesome incident took place," said the eyewitness. The lorry driver and his assistant also have been injured and both of them were under treatment, but their injuries were not serious. Meanwhile, angry locals expressed their ire by blocking the main road at the accident site. Numerous cement bags were seen at the accident spot. Details were awaited. Further investigations were underway.

