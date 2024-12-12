Double Murder in Bengaluru: 2 Men Stabbed to Death Over Messaging and Video Calling a Woman; 2 Arrested

Two men were arrested for killing two others following an altercation, allegedly over messaging and video calling a woman, in the Yelahanka area of Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

    Double Murder in Bengaluru: 2 Men Stabbed to Death Over Messaging and Video Calling a Woman; 2 Arrested

    Two men were arrested for killing two others following an altercation, allegedly over messaging and video calling a woman, in the Yelahanka area of Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 12, 2024 06:21 PM IST
    Double Murder in Bengaluru: 2 Men Stabbed to Death Over Messaging and Video Calling a Woman; 2 Arrested
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

    Bengaluru, December 12: Two men were arrested for killing two others following an altercation, allegedly over messaging and video calling a woman, in the Yelahanka area of Bengaluru, police said on Thursday. The victims, Vikram Singh (21), a Nepalese native working as a security guard, and Chhoto Toori (33), who hailed from Bihar, were found dead with multiple injuries at the premises of a chemical factory where Singh worked, police said.

    According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday night while the victims were having dinner at the factory premises, where Singh also lived. Both victims were known to the accused, identified as Sammer and Sangam, who are also Nepalese. The accused barged into the premises, and an altercation broke out over the woman, who was the girlfriend of one of the accused. The dispute escalated, leading to the accused allegedly stabbing the victims with a knife. Jalaun: Husband Catches Wife in Compromising Position With Another Man in UP Village, Murders Both of Them With Axe (Disturbing Visuals).

    They also allegedly attacked them with a gas cylinder, a cooker, and tile pieces, a senior police officer said. The crime came to light on Monday morning when the bodies were discovered by someone who alerted the police. "We have arrested two people in connection with the double murder. Singh had been sending messages and making video calls to the girlfriend of one of the accused. Angered by this, the two accused attacked and killed him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sajeeth VJ. Double Murder in Bhubaneswar: 2 Killed After Dispute Over 4-Wheeler Parking in Apartment at Sundarpada.

    Toori, who worked as a driver in a textile company, was not involved in the dispute. The officer said Toori was trying to stop the attack on Singh but was allegedly killed because the attackers feared he would inform the police and become a witness.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    Bengaluru CLASH Crime News double murder murder Stabbed to Death
    Currency Price Change

