Troops of BSF apprehended a Pakistani national who had inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab (Photo/BSF)

Punjab [India], July 27 (ANI): Border Security Forces on Thursday apprehended a Pakistani national while "inadvertently" crossing the International Border and entering into Indian territory in Khanpur village in Punjab's Fazilka district, a BSF statement informed.

Following the incident, the BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest on the matter.

During questioning, it came to the fore that the apprehended Pakistani national had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently on July 26. "Nothing objectionable was recovered from him", the statement informed.

Later the apprehended national was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, it added.

As per the BSF statement, on July 26, BSF troops deployed at forwarded positions apprehended a Pakistan national ahead of the border fence while crossing the International Border.

Barely two weeks ago, the Border Security Force arrested a Pakistani national who crossed the international border and entered the Indian territory inadvertently near Kamirpura village in Punjab's Amritsar (Rural) district.

Earlier in June, the Border Security Force arrested one Pakistani national while he was illegally crossing the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Ferozpur district. (ANI)

