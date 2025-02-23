Amritsar, Feb 23 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday organised a marathon here to engage with the local residents and promote fitness among the youth and the elderly, an official said.

The 'Bordermen Marathon 2025' was flagged off by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary from three different locations in and around the border town of Amritsar in Punjab. The theme of the marathon was 'Hand in Hand with Border Population'.

The run had three categories: full marathon (42.19 km), half marathon (21.09 km) and a smaller 10 km run, the official said.

"A large number of professionals as well as amateur runners from across the country including personnel from various central police forces, Army, Punjab Police and civilians and athletes from foreign countries took part in the event," the BSF spokesperson said.

Chawdhary told reporters that the BSF organises the marathon annually to encourage people, especially the youth, to develop a habit of fitness and avoid drugs.

The winners were awarded with medals and certificates at the joint check post at Attari, the spokesperson said.

The BSF is designated to guard the India-Pakistan international border and it guards about 553 km of this front in Punjab.

