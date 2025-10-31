Ekta Nagar (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): The BSF dog squad comprising indigenous dog breeds, Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds, showcased their operational skills at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade in Ekta Nagar. All India Police Dog Competition winner, Mudhol Hound "Riya", led the dog squad in the parade.

Alongside, Assam Police's Motorcycle Daredevil Show enthralled the audience at the parade. The police personnel created remarkable formations on the bikes, showcasing India's firepower and strength.

Also Read | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 150th Birth Anniversary: Isha Koppikar Pays Tribute to India's First Home Minister on National Unity Day (See Post).

Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performed an air show during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade and painted the sky in tricolour

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade featured tableaux from Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, reflecting the theme "Unity in Diversity."

Also Read | ‘Bharat Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Maarta Hai, This Is the India of Sardar Patel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation at Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrations in Gujarat (Watch Videos).

The event was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who witnessed cultural dance performances at the parade in honour of Sardar Patel. PM Modi applauded the participants and said, "The programs carried the traditions of the past, hard work of the present, and the glimpse of future accomplishments..."

Meanwhile, five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 16 gallantry medal winners from the Border Security Force (BSF) participated in the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on Friday.

These brave individuals demonstrated exceptional courage in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir. BSF personnel were recognised for showcasing unmatched valour and heroism during Operation Sindoor on the western border.

Earlier, PM Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th Jayanti of Sardar Patel.

"I solemnly swear that I will dedicate myself to the preservation of the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. I will also make every effort to spread this message among my countrymen. I take this oath in the spirit of my country's unity, which was made possible by the foresight and hard work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also resolve to do my part to ensure the internal security of my country," he recited.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during one of its most challenging times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)