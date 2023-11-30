Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier seized a large number of cattle heads, ganja, Yaba tablets, gold, Phensedyl and other contraband items worth Rs 12 crore till November 30 this year in areas along Indo-Bangladesh border.

Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of BSF Guwahati Frontier on Thursday said that this year till November 30, BSF Guwahati Frontier has seized 5695 cattle heads, 2804 kg of ganja, 40202 Yaba tablets.

"During the period, the BSF personnel seized 27165 bottles of phensedyl, 1516.965 grams of gold, 5785 bottles of liquor and Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) of 3.39 lakh. The BSF personnel apprehended 47 Bangladeshi nationals and 186 Indian nationals who were involved in the illegal trafficking of contraband items," the IG of BSF Guwahati Frontier said.

He also said that BSF Guwahati Frontier is maintaining professional relations with its counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh and both forces are continuously making their best efforts to further improve the bilateral relations through mutual cooperation and maintain peaceful situations in the border areas, besides many contentious issues on the border have been resolved.

"Inspector General level talks (Border Coordination Conference) were organized in September 2023 to discuss the matters related to border management and mutual interests which we have received a very positive response from our counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Bangladesh," the IG of BSF Guwahati Frontier said.

"Apart from maintaining the sanctity of the Indo-Bangladesh border, BSF Guwahati Frontier is also actively engaged in helping the border population through various measures," he added.

BSF Guwahati Frontier has been assigned to guard a very challenging and complex Indo-Bangladesh border in the state of Assam, West Bengal with an area of 509 km along Bangladesh including 91.726 km long riverine borders, charland and undulating grounds. (ANI)

