Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): With the onset of winter, the Border Security Force (BSF) has launched its winter management strategy along the international borders.

Utilising the latest high-tech equipment, the anti-infiltration grid has been placed on high alert, and BSF personnel have intensified patrolling to ensure enhanced border security.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed security forces to remain on high alert and ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall and adverse weather conditions to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The directive came during a high-level security review meeting chaired by Shah in the national capital to assess the ground situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly three hours, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The meeting, which focused on counter-terrorism measures and border management.

Officials briefed the Home Minister about the recent pattern of infiltration attempts from across the LoC, where Pakistan-based terror groups often use fog, snow cover, and difficult terrain to push infiltrators into Indian territory. With winter approaching, several mountain passes in north Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range are expected to receive heavy snowfall, limiting visibility and complicating surveillance operations.

Emphasising the need for coordinated vigilance, Shah also asked the Army, BSF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police to strengthen their presence along infiltration-prone routes and enhance intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

The Home Minister further said that the Centre is committed to providing all necessary equipment and logistical support to secure the borders effectively. He assured that the "Centre will continue to provide all necessary resources to strengthen counter-terrorism operations."

Reaffirming the Modi government's commitment to a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that the sustained efforts of the security agencies have "almost crippled" the terrorist network nurtured by forces hostile to India.

"The security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region," Shah said, while commending the proactive approach of the security agencies. (ANI)

