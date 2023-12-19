Jaisalmer, December 19: A BSF jawan posted along the India-Pakistan border here allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle, officials said on Tuesday.

Station House Officer of Tanot Police Station Khushan Chand said the incident took place on Monday evening and the reason behind it is yet to be ascertained. BSF Jawan's Body Found in Hotel Room in Jaisalmer.

Border Security Force jawan Mohin Mola (36) was on duty in the Kishangarh area when he shot himself with his service rifle, Chand said. "The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note was recovered from the spot," he said.

