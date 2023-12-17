Jaisalmer, Dec 17 (PTI) A BSF jawan hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found dead in a hotel room here, police said on Sunday.

The jawan was identified as Adarsh Kumar Rai (43), a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

The body was discovered at a hotel near the Jaisalmer railway station on Saturday night, the police said.

Rai, who was set to leave for his hometown by train on Saturday, could not be reached by the hotel staff, prompting them to alert the police, the officials said.

Upon arrival, the police team opened the hotel room to find the jawan dead, they added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

