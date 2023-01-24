Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 24 (ANI): Border Security Force launched a mobile application for the convenience of visitors allowing them to book seats for the Retreat Ceremony Parade at JCP Attari, Amritsar, Public Relations Officer, BSF said on Tuesday.

The application was launched by SL Thaosen, IPS, DG BSF today.

This comes days after the BSF launched the website for the same purpose in December last year, which became functional this year.

According to the PRO, the mobile app has been developed by BSF Punjab Frontier, in order to facilitate the convenience of visitors by allowing them to book seats with their mobile phone.

"The app has all the features of website attari.bsf.gov.in and contains basic information like timings of the Retreat ceremony, link for the location of the place and nearby tourist places," the PRO said.

Earlier on December 5 last year, Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS former DG BSF had launched a website attari.bsf.gov.in for the public visiting the JCP Attari to witness Retreat Ceremony Parade.

"The website ensures security at the venue and convenience for the audience, who can book their seats at the stadium/arena. The website is in use and more people are booking and reserving their seats at the venue," the PRO said.

"In course of time, only those who have booked their seats through the website/app will be allowed to visit the stadium/arena at JCP Attari," it added. (ANI)

