Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) The BSF on Wednesday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over its violation of the IB by sending drones across the border and asked the country to refrain from such activities.

The BSF delegation was led by Commandant Ajay Suryavanshi and the Pakistan delegation was led by Wing Commander Lt Col Aquil of 13 Wing Chenab Rangers, a BSF spokesperson said.

The protest was lodged during a commandant-level border meeting with Pakistani Rangers held at Border Outpost Octroi here, the Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

"During the meeting, commanders of both border guarding forces discussed various issues, including maintenance of border pillars and latest infrastructure activities on the border, Pakistan drone operations and other activities,” the spokesperson said.

He said Pakistani Rangers objected to the BSF defence construction work.

“Both commanders agreed to resolve all operational matters and border issues with a mutual understanding,” the spokesperson said.

He said a strong protest was lodged by BSF regarding violation of the International Border (IB) by Pakistan-based drones and also apprised the Pakistani commander to refrain from such activities.

“The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere and both commanders agreed to work for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere on the border,” the spokesperson said.

