East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], February 12 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals (one male and one female), along with two Indian touts, while they were attempting to cross the International Border in the East Jaintia Hills district, according to a press release.

According to a release by BSF Meghalaya, Acting on a specific intelligence input, vigilant troops of the 172 Bn BSF laid a special ambush in the bordering area of Rattachera, leading to the interception of the suspects.

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals, along with the seized vehicle, were handed over to Umkiang Police Station for further legal action, the release said.

The BSF remains committed to maintaining the security and integrity of the borders, thwarting any illegal cross-border activities, the release added.

On Monday, Border Security Force (BSF) successfully apprehended an individual attempting to infiltrate India from Bangladesh near the international border in East Khasi Hills, according to a statement.

According to the statement from PRO BSF Meghalaya, alert personnel from the BSF detected suspicious movement along the border and swiftly took action.

A suspected Indian resident from Hojai, Assam, was taken into custody and subsequently handed over to Pynursla Police Station for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation underscores BSF Meghalaya's unwavering commitment to securing the nation's borders and preventing illegal activities such as smuggling and infiltration, the release said. (ANI)

