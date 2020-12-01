New Delhi (India), December 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) protects the sensitive Western border from Pakistan's attempts to infiltrate terrorists day and night, according to officials on Tuesday.

BSF Director General (DG) Rakesh Asthana said that due to Pakistan's attempt to infiltrate terrorists into Indian soil, the Western borders remain sensitive. But the BSF secures borders day and night to protect the nation, he said.

"Pakistan's consistent bad intention to infiltrate terrorists and terror activities makes Western borders extremely sensitive. But, due to strict vigil by BSF, there is a massive disappointment among infiltrators and smugglers. BSF secures border day and night to protect the nation from such anti-national activities," DG BSF said.

The BSF DG also paid tributes to BSF personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty on the occasion.

"I pay my respects to families of all BSF personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The BSF is the sentry to the more than 6,386 km long international border of the country. The BSF was constituted with 25 battalions in 1965 and now it is 192 battalions strong today," he said.

The event was organised at BSF Chhawla camp with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. A parade by BSF personnel also took place to mark the occasion.

BSF was officially raised in accordance with an Act of the Indian Parliament on December 1, 1965, soon after the India-Pakistan War of 1965.

Earlier today, expressing pride on the occasion of the 56th Raising Day of the BSF, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the force has distinguished itself with its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

"Best wishes to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!" tweeted Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

