Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], January 25 (ANI): The BSF and Punjab police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone in a broken condition from a farming field in Tarn Taran district.

As per the BSF, on January 25, during the afternoon hours, based on specific information from the BSF regarding the presence of a drone, an extensive joint search operation was launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Dal in District Tarn Taran.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Jaipur, To Meet French President Emmanuel Macron (Watch Videos).

"During the search operation at about 1:15 pm, the party successfully recovered one small drone in broken condition. This recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Village Dal in District Tarn Taran," as per a press release from the BSF.

The retrieved drone is a quadcopter (model: DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 12 Passengers Killed As Container Truck Collides With Autorickshaw Amid Low Visibility Due to Fog in Shahjahanpur (Watch Video).

"Diligent efforts and the reliable intelligence network of the BSF made yet another recovery jointly with the Punjab Police of a Pakistani drone engaged in spreading a narco menace," the BSF added in the release.

In a similar incident on January 23, the BSF recovered a Pakistani drone in broken condition from a farming field in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

"On January 23, 2024, during afternoon hours at around 12:35 pm, on receiving specific information regarding the presence of a drone, an extensive search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Village Dal in District Tarn Taran," the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF further said that during the search operation, the BSF troops successfully recovered one small drone in broken condition.

The retrieved drone is a quadcopter made in China (model: DJI Mavic 3 Classic), the BSF said.

Diligent efforts and the reliable intelligence network of BSF made yet another recovery of a Pakistani drone engaged in spreading the narco menace. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)