Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 500 gms, in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.

"On 10th March 2024, during morning hours, based on specific information of BSF, a joint search operation was conducted by @BSF_Punjab troops and @AmritsarRPolice in the border area of district Amritsar," BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X.

During the operation, vigilant troops successfully recovered a large packet suspected to contain heroin. "At about 10:00 am, vigilant troops successfully recovered one packet of heroin, with a gross weight of approximately 500 gms. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and the recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar district," it stated.

A reliable input and a well-coordinated joint operation of BSF and Punjab Police once again brought success in foiling a smuggling attempt of narcotics from across the border.

Earlier on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation recovered a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 5 kg, in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said.

"In a collaborative effort between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a significant breakthrough was achieved in the fight against narcotics smuggling on March 7, 2024. Acting on specific information provided by the BSF intelligence wing, an extensive joint search operation was conducted in the border area of Amritsar district in the evening hours," the Border Security Force stated.

During the operation, vigilant troops successfully recovered a large packet suspected to contain heroin.

"The packet, weighing approximately 5 kgs and wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal hook attached, was found in a farming field adjacent to Neshta Village in Amritsar district," it added.

The recovery of this substantial quantity of narcotics is attributed to the reliable input and well-coordinated efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police.

This joint operation has effectively thwarted the nefarious attempt of narco syndicate from across the border to pump in a massive consignment of drugs into Indian soil. (ANI)

