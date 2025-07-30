Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) The BSF on Wednesday said border guards have recovered four gold pieces, worth over Rs 44 lakh, in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the 11th battalion of BSF's South Bengal frontier seized the gold weighing 439.23 grams in the Baijnathpur area on Tuesday.

Also Read | Julia Roberts’ ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sequel Update: ‘Past Lives’ and ‘Materialists’ Director Celine Song to Write Screenplay.

"The estimated price of the seized consignment is Rs 44.40 lakh," the BSF said in a statement.

The gold was kept in a black packet, hidden in the bushes, approximately 50 metres from the India-Bangladesh border, it said.

Also Read | New UPI Rules Effective From August 1, 2025: From Daily Balance Check Limits to Autopay Timing Restrictions, List of Key Changes for People Using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm and More.

The recovered gold has been handed over to the department concerned for further action.

The BSF official appealed to the residents of the border areas that if they get any information related to gold smuggling, they should immediately share it on the 'Seema Sathi' helpline number 14419 or through messages.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)