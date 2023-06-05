Visuals of the drone intercepted by the BSF on the India=Pakistan border (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down another Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the Wagah-Attari international border in Punjab's Amritsar.

The BSF personnel detected the drone around 9.45 pm on Sunday near Rattankhurd village in Amritsar.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Police Officer Shot at by Bike-Borne Assailants in Purnea District, Stable.

"As per the laid down drill, the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone and successfully downed the Pak drone with the contraband," said the BSF in a statement.

During the subsequent search of the area, the BSF said that its troops recovered a "black coloured drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) alongwith a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics (Heroin), attached with it from the farming fields of Rattankhurd village.

Also Read | Avalanche in Uttarakhand: Woman Dead, Five Rescued After Group of Pilgrims Hits by Avalanche in Atlakoti.

"The gross weight of the recovered consignment of Heroin is approximately 3.2 kg," added the officials.

The force said, "With the action of the alert BSF troops, another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle narcotics through drones is foiled".

Earlier, a huge consignment of heroin drugs dropped by Pakistani drones at the outskirts of Amritsar was recovered in a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Saturday.

BSF said in a release that during the early hours of Saturday, a joint ambush of the security force and Punjab Police heard a buzzing sound of drones and dropping of consignment at the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar district.

An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, BSF added.

As per the officials, the gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics (Heroin) is around 5.5 Kg. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)