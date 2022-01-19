Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) will launch a boat ambulance to provide medical facilities to the villagers in Swabhimaan Anchal in Malkangiri district of the state on occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

As per a press note from the force, BSF was deployed in Odisha in October 2010 in Koraput and Malkangiri districts as both the districts were highly Naxal affected. Subsequently in the year 2013, BSF was also deployed in Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 13,785 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate at 23.86%.

"Before the year 2010, it was very difficult on part of civil administration to move into interior areas. Even Police with limited resources could not access remote areas. Vehicles did not ply during night hours, shops would shut down before sunset and business totally paralysed. It was very difficult to implement central and state government schemes on ground," added the press note.

It was BSF that aided state Police and civil administration in containing Maoist activities in Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Swabhimaan Anchal which used to be a liberated zone of Maoists has almost been sanitised, said the note. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 3.54 Lakh Licensed Arms Deposited with Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)