Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is committed to enhancing the scope of sustainable development with the support of the Centre and the Assam government with the Antyodaya approach of leaving no one behind, BTR chief Pramod Boro said on Friday.

While releasing the summary and analysis report of the '100 days 150 targets' programme of the BTR, Boro said despite being an autonomous development body created under the 6th schedule of the Constitution with limited financial and human resources, the BTR has been carrying out many development initiatives in the Bodo dominated areas in Assam.

The BTR is committed to enhancing the scope of sustainable development with the support of the Centre and the state government with the Antyodaya approach, he said.

The 100 days 150 targets programme relates to the implementation of specific development targets aligning them to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (UN SDGs 2030) framework.

Boro said in line with the focus of the BTR administration to integrate relevant development activities to the SDGs 2030, 42 projects of the BTC have been implemented, leading to a cumulative completion rate of 57.3 per cent.

Out of the 150 allotted targets, 86 were completed, 60 are in progress and four targets were discarded due to technical difficulties, he said.

While releasing the report, Boro mentioned that the remaining targets are being implemented with the support of central and state agencies and are expected to be completed shortly.

