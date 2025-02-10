New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) BJP leader Dinesh Sharma on Monday said that the budget proposals for 2025-26 would help the country emerge as an innovation hub and are a part of the roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047. Participating in the discussion on Union Budget 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, he noted that the provisions in the Union Budget would help the country become an innovation hub. He also listed various initiatives taken by the Union government like growth in railways, urban development, and new education policy, for the welfare of the people.

Terming the Budget successful, Sharma claimed that it addresses the needs of people across the spectrum. "The way our economic growth is constant, we will become the fourth largest economy by 2026".

The Budget has made provisions towards growing the economy to USD 5 trillion and also a roadmap towards the goal of making the country a developed nation by 2047, he added.

Sharma noted that SCs, STs, women, children and poor across sections will benefit from the Budget, while refuting allegations of Congress leader P Chidambaram who claimed that there was nothing for the poor in the Budget.

Sharma reiterated that the finance minister has taken care of various aspects such as education, rural and urban development and the Budget is a part of the roadmap of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The income tax relief coupled with the RBI's repo rate cut will leave more money in the hands of common people and would boost consumption, he added.

Milind Deora of the Shiv Sena said the biggest focus area in the Budget is to make India's companies export-ready, while reducing the compliance burden.

"This Budget, genuinely, in my Parliamentary tenure, very rarely have I seen a Budget where there is very little to add to", Deora said.

He congratulated the Finance Minister for presenting a Budget that caters to the needs of all constituencies from the middle-class to MSMEs.

The Finance Minister has demonstrated remarkable leadership and today India's fiscal strength, our record foreign direct investment inflows and booming digital economy stand as a testament to her execution capabilities," Deora said.

