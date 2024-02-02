New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): On the third day of the Budget session of the Parliament, BJP MP Kavita Patidar will move a motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Rajya Sabha today.

The terms of the motion of thanks include, "That the members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this session are deeply grateful to the President for the address, which she has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31, 2024."

Also Read | IIT BHU Student Death Case: Final-Year B.Arch Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room in Varanasi, Was Allegedly Suffering From Depression.

As per the list of businesses, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 45th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on Demands for Grants 2023-24 pertaining to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Union Minister Som Prakash is also scheduled to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 182nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on "Ecosystem of Start-ups to Benefit India" in the Rajya Sabha today.

Also Read | Samastipur Road Accident: Two People Travelling in Motorcycle Killed After Speeding Truck Overturns and Falls on Them in Bihar, Protesting Locals Set Vehicle on Fire.

Earlier, President Murmu, addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, asserted that 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the tag of being the fastest-growing major economy.

"The year 2023 was a historic year for India, when it grew the fastest among major economies despite global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters," she told the Parliament, on behalf of the central government.

The Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively, during the April-June and July-September quarter of the current financial year 2023-24, thus remaining the fastest-growing major economy.

She said the government has been continuously working on making it easy to do business in India and creating a suitable environment.

"In the last 10 years, we have seen India move from fragile five to the list of top five countries. FDI has doubled...Today, more than one lakh start-ups have been incorporated," she added.

Her address, which lasted about 77 minutes, marked the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. Subject to the exigencies of government business, the session will conclude on February 9.

This was President Murmu's first address in the new Parliament building.

"...This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century," Murmu said.

"I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building," she added.

"The achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years. We heard the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Union Budget on Thursday.

The government presented the interim budget for 2024-25 in Parliament on Thursday with a focus on economic policies that foster growth, facilitate inclusive development, improve productivity, and create opportunities for various sections while noting that it will pay utmost attention to the eastern region including states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal to make them growth engines as part of a goal to make India a developed country by 2047.

This was the last budget of the PM Modi government in its second term with Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year. Sitharaman, who presented her sixth budget in Lok Sabha, expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA coming to power again. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)