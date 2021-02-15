Shillong, Feb 15 (PTI) The budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will take place from March 5- 19, an official said on Monday.

MLA Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons said Governor Satya Pal Malik will address the House on the first day of the session.

He said seven days have been allotted for transaction of government businesses and four days for private members' businesses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)