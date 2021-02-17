Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) The budget session of the Odisha Assembly which commences from Thursday is likely to be stormy as both the opposition and treasury bench members are ready with key issues.

The House this time will also resume the Question Hour and Zero Hour which were suspended for the last two sessions in view of the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The all party meeting convened by Speaker S N Patro resolved that the house will run for limited hours in two phases.

While the first phase will start at 10.30 am and continue till 1.30 pm. The second phase will start from 4 pm and continue till 6 pm every day except on special occasions when it can be extended till 7 pm, speaker Patro told reporters.

He said as per the decision taken at the meeting, the question hour will be conducted from 10.30 am to 11.30 am while the duration of the discussion on admissibility of the adjournment motion will be 90 minutes.

The budget session of the house will be conducted in two phases till April 9. The ruling BJD prepared a strategy for the session at its legislature party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The party has decided to raise issues like the centre's negligence of Odisha, revenue shortfall due to GST and other central government sponsored schemes, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha.

He said the state will lose Rs 12,000 crore this year due to implementation of GST. The state government will bear the loss of Rs 60,000 crore in five years, he said.

Arukha said the BJD will also raise the issue concerning the centers alleged negligence towards railway infrastructure development in the state.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said his party will raise issues concerning the dispute relating to Andhra Pradesh holding rural polls in the disputed Kotia cluster of villages and also farmers issues.

Meanwhile, the BJP is all set to highlight the issue of political violence in the state and double murder in Mahanga, children missing case and NMA issues apart from Kotia dispute.

The budget session will commence on February 18 after the Governor's address followed by obituary reference, motion of thanks & laying of the lists of assented Bills in the house by Secretary of the assembly.

Later, the house will be adjourned. The budget will be tabled on February 22.

The session will be held with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. All the MLAs, ministers, media persons and others will get entry into the assembly premises only after testing negative for the infection.

Some members will participate in the house proceeding through virtual mode from Odisha computer application centre, second floor conference hall of the Lok Seva Bhawan, residential office of Chief Minister/Minister/Leader of Opposition/Members and office of respective collectors where video conference systems have been installed.

As decided, the papers/reports will not be distributed among members in the house except those urgent in nature. All papers will be distributed by post to members at their respective addresses in Bhubaneswar.

The coronavirus preventive kit will be supplied to members/media people/officials of Odisha legislative assembly by the Health & Family Welfare Department.

The assembly hall and premises will be sanitised daily by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, DGP Abhay reviewed the security arrangement in the assembly and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the house.

Commissioner of Police S Sarangi appealed to people to stage demonstrations during the assembly session in a democratic manner instead of resorting to violence or attempting self-immolation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)