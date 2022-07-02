New Delhi [India] July 2 (ANI): A 40-year-old builder was shot dead by unknown persons who opened fire outside his office at Vikas Tower in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered empty bullet cartridges from the spot. A total of nine teams including special staff is working on the case to trace and arrest the accused persons.

The victim was identified as Amit Goyal (40), a resident of Meera Bagh, Delhi.

Police officials said that the accused persons came in a car and fired on the victim.

Goyal was rushed to a hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The victim was working as a builder and his office was at Vikas Tower, Jawala Heri Market. The incident happened when the victim was going from his office to the parking where his car was parked. (ANI)

