Islamabad [Pakistan], January 25: Pakistan have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, as per the ICC's website. Led by Salman Agha, Pakistan have excluded veteran pacer Haris Rauf, as Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah are set to spearhead the pace attack for the 2009 T20 WC champions. Which Team Will Replace Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if PCB Pulls Out in Support of Bangladesh?

Veteran batter and all-time highest run-scorer in T20Is, Babar Azam, finds his place in Pakistan's squad despite poor returns with the bat in the Big Bash League of late.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Pakistan's squad for the World Cup also features all-rounders Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz, who are set to offer versatility with both bat and ball.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside co-hosts and defending champions India, as well as the Netherlands, the USA, and Namibia.

Pakistan are scheduled to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. They will then face the USA on February 10 before clashing against arch-rivals India on February 15 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. Pakistan will then face Namibia for their last group-stage match at the Sinhalese Sports Club on February 18.

Pakistan are set to face Australia for a three-match T20I series at home ahead of the World Cup. The first Pakistan vs Australia T20I is set to be held on January 29 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s Participation in Mega Event Awaits Government Clearance, Clarifies PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan's last T20I assignment came against Sri Lanka in a three-match series on Sri Lankan soil. While Pakistan started the series with a 6-wicket win against Sri Lanka, the second match was abandoned due to rain, and the third match was won by the hosts by 14 runs, with the series drawn 1-1. (ANI)

