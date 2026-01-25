Mumbai, January 25: Samsung’s upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A57, has appeared in new images on China’s TENAA certification database. While the device’s technical specifications were leaked a week ago, the updated listing now provides a first look at the official design, confirming several physical refinements.
The Galaxy A57 maintains the signature design language of its predecessor but introduces a more streamlined profile and a modified camera layout. According to the certification data, the handset will feature a significantly thinner chassis, measuring just 6.9mm in thickness compared to the 7.4mm found on the Galaxy A56. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date in India.
Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications
The updated imagery shows that Samsung has retained the "Key Island" design on the right edge, where the power and volume buttons are situated on a slightly raised platform. However, the rear camera housing has been updated with a two-tier structure. This design includes a thick outer frame that matches the colour of the phone’s body, encircling a black pill-shaped module that contains the three camera sensors.
On the front, the device is equipped with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display offering FHD+ resolution. Performance is expected to be driven by an octa-core chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.9GHz. Based on recent Geekbench entries, this processor is likely to be the Exynos 1680.
Mid-Range Hardware Refinements
For photography, the Galaxy A57 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This is supported by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro camera. A 12-megapixel front-facing camera is included for selfies and video calls. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India, Launch Date and Specifications Surface Online Ahead of MWC 2026.
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. It will reportedly be available in two primary configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The device is slated to launch with One UI 8, based on the Android 16 operating system.
