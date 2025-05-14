Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): Bunkers have once again become a key topic of discussion in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, following intense cross-border shelling from Pakistan that resulted in both loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure, as stated by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday.

During his visit to Uri in Baramulla district, the J-K CM reviewed the situation in areas affected by Pakistan's shelling and noted the need for the locals of the area for such protective structures, which had diminished over the years until the recent escalation of violence.

Also Read | 'Fake News': Karnataka Cop Debunks Viral X Post Falsely Claiming Attack on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's House by RSS Activists in Belagavi.

CM Abdullah emphasised the government's commitment to providing individual bunkers to residents in response to their demands.

"Again, bunkers are now a topic of discussion. For several years, we were not in need of bunkers. Now, the people have demanded individual bunkers, not community ones. We will arrange bunkers for all the regions affected by the shelling," CM Abdullah told reporters.

Also Read | Salary Hike 2025: Average Monthly Pay for Contractual Telecom Workers in India Rises to INR 25,225 in FY25 From INR 24,609 in FY22, Says Report.

The J-K CM stated that the situation following the shelling is the same in Uri, Tangdhar, Rajouri, and Poonch and stated that following the assessment of the places, compensation will be provided to the people.

"The situation is the same in Uri, Tangdhar, Rajouri, and Poonch. Our civilian areas were attacked for two to three days... It seemed as if the efforts were made to involve more and more civilians. Right now, the ceasefire is prevailing, and there is peace in the border regions currently. We are trying to reach all the areas that are affected. We are doing the assessment of all the damage done, and based on that, we will provide compensation to the people," CM Abdullah noted.

The recent shelling by Pakistan, in retaliation for India's 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeted civilian areas along Jammu and Kashmir and the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in civilian deaths and significant damage to residential infrastructure.

The operation was launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

An understanding of the cessation of hostilities was announced on May 10 following India's response of damaging 11 Pakistani airbases.

CM Abdullah also addressed the broader context of the conflict, stating, "I have said from day one, we did not start this war. Our innocent people were attacked in Pahalgam. If the guns are not fired from that side, our guns will also not fire."

CM also acknowledged the loss and pain suffered by locals residing in these border villages and said that the pain of people in the affected areas was "deeply personal".

Earlier on Tuesday, JK Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said that the administration has been working to compensate those affected by Pakistani shelling, with more bunkers being built in the border areas.

"Many people have been injured and houses have been damaged due to shelling from across the Line of Control. The administration is working to compensate those affected by Pakistani shelling... We will build more bunkers in the border areas," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)