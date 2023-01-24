Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 (ANI): A government bus overturned in the Sirumalai Hill area in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district on Tuesday. 15 people are reportedly injured.

15 people were injured in an accident where a government bus overturned in the Sirumalai hill area. The bus overturned in a pit at the 18th bend, informed the police.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police (SP) said that the accident was due to fog and the injured passengers are being treated at the hospital. (ANI)

