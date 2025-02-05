Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday extended gratitude towards the business delegations present at the Bengal Global Business Summit while appreciating the efforts of renowned businessman Mukesh Ambani to make Kolkata as a "gateway" for his company to connect to the world.

"In the coming times, He (Mukesh Ambani) has assured us that Kolkata will be the main business for Jio and it will be the gateway to connect to the world. I salute you and your family for this gesture," Banerjee said while addressing a gathering at the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit here.

Invoking the national anthem authored by Rabindranath Tagore, CM Banerjee said that she admires all the states in the country. "We respect (Mahatma) Gandhi, who was from Gujarat, but spent most of his life in Bengal during the freedom movement," she added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was also present at the event, extended an invitation to industrialists to bring their business to his state, saying that his state holds more than 40 per cent share of mineral wealth.

"Jharkhand is rich with mineral wealth, with more than 40 per cent share found in the state. Jharkhand plays a critical role in the economy of the country. Though a lot of big industries are present in the state, more are required in view of Viksit Bharat," Soren said.

He further asserted that there should be a workflow, with interstate collaborations to build a good foundation for the nation. CM Soren hoped that Jharkhand would move ahead in collaboration with West Bengal.

"We can register achievements in the field of textiles. Tussar (silk) is produced in large quantities in our state. There should be a workflow having interstate collaborations to build a good foundation for the nation... I hope that through this programme, Jharkhand will move ahead in industrialisation in collaboration with West Bengal," Soren said.

Speaking on the summit, former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said that the annual summit aimed to bring together successful people, corporate leaders, business delegations and think tanks from all around the globe to foster strategic and business alliances.

"The Bengal Business Summit focuses on various aspects of the business of the state, starting from agriculture, manufacturing, allied industries, international trade, tourism, knowledge, economy, health, education, creative economy, film, infrastructure, power and many of them... As someone from Bengal, it makes me happy when I see such stalwarts of the industries to come and think our state is capable of big investments," he added. (ANI)

