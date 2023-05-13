Coimbatore, May 13 (PTI) The two-day C20 Summit on Technology and Security for One World began on Saturday at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham here focussing on technology for empowerment; Artificial Intelligence and Data for Society; transparency, trust and disinformation; and security, safety and resilience.

Hundreds of delegates from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the technology landscape are participating in the policy meetings, discussions, and workshops being organised. They would formulate policies on the access and use of technology, enhanced security, and improved transparency for advancing societal well-being, a press release said here.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on May 16: Tangedco Announces Five Hour Power Cut in Tamil Nadu; Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended.

Addressing the delegates, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said an evolutionary transformation is happening in India today, with the world looking at us with hope. "This has been possible by moving from the government-centric approach of the last seven decades to a people-centric approach now," he added.

The success was made possible by the use of technology through initiatives like the Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India, the JAM trinity and the UPI, he said.

Also Read | Germany: 50-hour Rail Strike Called off -- Reports.

"Such technology impacted millions of lives in India by helping deliver services online. It also helped to navigate the pandemic better than many other countries, with 800 million people getting food at their doorsteps," he said.

"Today, our progress is immense. Every government scheme now involves the people in a mass campaign, leading to impressive outcomes," the Governor said and added that no country could progress without harnessing the power of women.

In her video address, spiritual leader and humanitarian Mata Amritanandamayi, who is the Chair of C20 India, said: "Humanity is facing extraordinary challenges today, including on subtler levels, which we may be unable to perceive or understand."

"The huge leap in science and technology, along with misuse of the internet and increasing drug abuse among students, are contributing to the predicament we now face. The negative aspects of technology are raising alarming concerns about the future of humankind. Now we see a new generation growing up devoid of a conscience and moral values. As a result, violence, in various names and forms, is rising," she added.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Vice Chairman, Mata Amritanandamayi Math and Troika Member C20, Lt General Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, PMO, India; Vijay Nambiar, Sherpa C20 and former UN Secretary General's Special Advisor; Bharati Ghosh, National Spokesperson of BJP; Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham; and Krishnashree Achuthan, National Coordinator of C20 Summit on Technology, Security & Transparency and Dean, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham were among those who participated. The C20 provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSO) around the world to voice people's aspirations to the world leaders in G20 (Group of 20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)