New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI):

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the extension of the scheme of sugar subsidy for Antyodya Anna Yojna (AAY) families distributed through the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) for two more years, i.e till 31 March 2026.

"As another indication of the unwavering commitment of the Central Government to the well-being of citizens of the country and ensuring the sweetness of platter for the poorest of the poor in the country, the scheme facilitates access to sugar to the poorest of the poor and adds energy to their diet so that their health improves," the government said.

Under the Scheme, the Central Government gives a subsidy of Rs 18.50 per kg per month of sugar to AAY families of participating States.

The approval is expected to extend benefits of more than Rs.1850 crore during the period of the 15th Finance Commission (2020-21 to 2025-26). The scheme is expected to benefit about 1.89 crore AAY families in the country.

"The government of India is already giving free ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PM-GKAY). The sale of 'Bharat Atta', 'Bharat Dal' and Tomatoes and Onions at affordable and fair prices are the measures to ensure sufficient food on the Plate of citizens beyond PM-GKAY also.

So far, about 3 Lakh Tons of Bharat Dal (Chana dal) and about 2.4 Lakh tons of Bharat Atta have already been sold, benefitting ordinary consumers.

"Thus, availability of subsidized dal, atta and sugar have completed the food for a common citizen of India fulfilling Modi ki Guarantee of 'Food for All, Nutrition for All," the government added.

With this approval, the Government will continue giving subsidies to participating States for the distribution of sugar to AAY families through PDS at the rate of One kg per family per month, it said, adding that the States have the responsibility to procure and distribute sugar. (ANI)

