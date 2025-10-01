New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi Crops for the Marketing Season 2026-27.

The government has increased the MSP of Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The absolute highest increase in MSP has been announced for Safflower at Rs 600 per quintal, followed by Lentil (Masur) at Rs 300 per quintal.

Also Read | India, Russia Finalising Dates for Vladimir Putin's December Visit, Say Sources.

For rapeseed and mustard, gram, barley, and wheat, there is an increase of Rs 250 per quintal, Rs 225 per quintal, Rs 170 per quintal, and Rs 160 per quintal, respectively.

Minimum Support Prices for all Rabi crops for Marketing Season 2026-27.

Also Read | Child Deaths in Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Denies Contamination of Cough Syrup in Mysterious Deaths of 6 Children.

Refers to cost which includes all paid out costs such as those incurred on account of hired human labour, bullock labour/machine labour, rent paid for leased in land, expenses incurred on use of material inputs like seeds, fertilizers, manures, irrigation charges, depreciation on implements and farm buildings, interest on working capital, diesel/electricity for operation of pump sets etc., miscellaneous expenses and imputed value of family labour.

The increase in MSP for mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2026-27 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average Cost of Production.

The expected margin over All-India weighted average cost of production is 109 per cent for wheat, followed by 93 per cent for rapeseed & mustard; 89 per cent for lentil; 59 per cent for gram; 58 per cent for barley; and 50 per cent for safflower. This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)