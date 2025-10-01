New Delhi, October 1: India and Russia are finalising dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, which is expected to take place in early December, sources said. Russian Foreign Minister SergeyLavrov is also expected to visit India before President Putin's visit, to prepare for the summit and discuss bilateral issues. At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, Lavrov announced that a visit by the Russian President is planned for New Delhi in December, marking the ongoing diplomatic preparations.

Speaking about India-Russia relations, Lavrov highlighted the depth of the bilateral agenda, covering trade, military and technical cooperation, finance, humanitarian matters, healthcare, high technology, artificial intelligence, and close coordination at international forums such as the SCO and BRICS. On India's trade autonomy, Lavrov emphasised, "We have full respect for the national interests of India, full respect for the foreign policy that Narendra Modi is carrying out to promote these national interests. We hold regular contacts at the highest level." He further clarified that India is "perfectly capable" of making its own decisions in trade relations, including those concerning Russian oil. India-Russia Annual Summit 2025: Crucial Consultations Held in Moscow Ahead of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit to New Delhi.

Responding to questions about US tariffs imposed on India for importing Russian oil, Lavrov said, "(The economic partnership between India and Russia) is not under threat... The Indian Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs have made it clear that India chooses its own partners. If the US has proposals on how to enrich bilateral trade between the US and India, they are prepared to discuss the terms for that. But when it comes to trade, investment, economic, military, technological, and other relations between India and third states, it is something that India will discuss only with those states in question."

Lavrov also praised India's foreign policy approach, noting, "These situations that might arise between India and the United States or India and any other country, I can't consider them a criterion for relations between India and the Russian Federation. We have a strategic partnership, as we call it, for a long time... now we call it a particularly privileged strategic partnership."He recalled the recent meeting between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President at the SCO summit in China, highlighting the ongoing close coordination between the two countries at the international level.

On India's global aspirations, Russia reiterated its support for India's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Lavrov stated that Moscow backs the applications of India and Brazil, emphasising the need for reform in the UNSC to reflect today's global realities and ensure better representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin Bonhomie on Full Display As They Travel in Same Car After SCO Summit Proceedings (See Pic).

Putin's visit comes after the US imposed tariffs on Indian goods due to India's purchase of Russian oil. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that these tariffs won't affect India-Russia relations. The visit comes amid complex global situations, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and will likely highlight India's strategic autonomy in maintaining relations with both Russia and Ukraine. The visit will not only reinforce the long-standing camaraderie between New Delhi and Moscow but also open new avenues for cooperation in emerging sectors. Given India's non-alignment with the International Criminal Court (ICC), Putin's visit to India is feasible without concerns over the ICC arrest warrant.