Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the Social and Educational Survey report, popularly known as 'caste census', is likely to be discussed by the cabinet separately, once all ministers give their opinion about it in writing.

He also said that there is a demand from some quarters to extend the period of a separate survey that is underway for gathering empirical data aimed at providing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Parameshwara, responding to a question about whether there was a lack of unity in the cabinet on the caste census report, said, "There is no such thing within the cabinet. We have not yet taken up the subject for discussion. The chief minister has asked all the ministers to give their opinion in writing. They are giving, and once they give, probably a date will be fixed for discussion in the cabinet."

Noting that the caste census report should be discussed separately, he said time should be given to discuss as it is not something that can be discussed for ten minutes or half-an-hour in the cabinet, along with other subjects.

"Eleven ministers are said to have given their opinion. Everyone will give. Everyone cannot give at once, one after the other, they will give," he told reporters here.

The cabinet last week had decided to defer again any decision on the caste census report, to discuss it in detail, as additional information has been provided to ministers. It is learnt that additional volumes of the survey report, including the taluk wise and district wise population data were provided to the ministers.

Earlier, amid internal differences over the caste census report, a special meeting of the state cabinet that met on April 17 to discuss it had ended inconclusive, without any major decision.

According to sources, on April 17, some ministers expressed reservations about the survey report, citing concerns expressed from several quarters calling it unscientific and outdated, and about undercounting. Following this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked all ministers to give their opinion in writing or verbally.

Various communities, especially Karnataka's two dominant ones -- Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats -- have expressed strong reservations about the survey that has been done, calling it "unscientific", and have demanded that it be rejected, and a fresh survey be conducted.

Objections have also been raised by various sections of society, and there are also strong voices against it from within the ruling Congress.

Regarding the separate survey that is on for gathering empirical data aimed at providing internal reservation among SCs, the Home Minister said some community leaders had met him stating that time was not enough for a detailed survey and urged him to ensure that the survey period is extended.

"They said more time is needed, minimum of 15 days to one month more time is required. I have asked them to give a representation to the chief minister and Justice H N Nagamohan Das commission which is overseeing this survey. If they are convinced that more time is required, they may grant an extension," he said.

A three-phase exercise to collect empirical data to provide internal reservation for SCs, began on May 5.

Siddaramaiah had earlier said first there will be a door-to-door survey from May 5-17, and those not enumerated during this period can get registered through specific camps from May 19-21. There will also be an option for self-declaration from May 19-23.

