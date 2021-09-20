New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded a CBI inquiry following a report that Amazon's India lawyers bribed officials.

CAIT is also moving a representation to Gary Gensler, Chairman, US Securities & Exchange Commission, Washington who heads the repository body of FCPA law of US, and the Corporate Governance Committee of Amazon Board demanding a fair and independent probe into this issue.

Besides this, in a letter to the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, CAIT said that while the investigation goes on, the company should be directed to suspend their e-commerce portal.

The development comes after a media report stated that Amazon Inc had initiated an investigation into the conduct of its legal representatives in India. (ANI)

