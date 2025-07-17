Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court Thursday asked the West Bengal government to inform it how it plans to hold the students' body elections in various colleges and universities in the state.

A lawyer moved the high court seeking early elections to the student bodies in the institutions, claiming that polls for the unions have not been held for nearly a decade.

Also Read | New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Coming: Centre May Allow PF Withdrawal After 10 Years of Service, Proposal Under Review to Aid Early Retirees and Career Shifters.

A division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen asked the state government to inform the court within two weeks as to when it plans to make the notification for the elections to the students' unions.

The state government's counsel claimed before the bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, that there are no permanent vice chancellors in most of the universities in the state at present and that the issue of appointment of vice chancellors is under litigation.

Also Read | Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation: AAIB Slams International Media Speculation on AI171 Crash, Urges Patience for Final Report.

The petitioner claimed that there is no requirement for permanent vice-chancellors to hold students' union elections.

The high court has recently ordered that students' union rooms in all colleges where there is no elected student body be kept under lock and key following a gangrape allegation in a law college in south Kolkata.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)