Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday said that it will hear on Wednesday a petition seeking direction to West Bengal State Election Commission to take steps for deploying central armed police force for elections to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

Polls to Bidhannagar are scheduled to be held on February 12, along with that of Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar in the state.

A resident of Salt Lake moved the plea seeking deployment of CAPF, claiming that free and fair polls cannot be held without such measure.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj fixed February 9 as the date of hearing on the petition.

The bench has also allowed two others to file pleas on similar grounds and said these will be taken up together with the first petition.

