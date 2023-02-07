New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Monday quashed the FIR lodged against Bollywood actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal.

The FIR was lodged at Taltala Police Station for an alleged hate speech during the Gujarat assembly election campaign in 2022.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha quashed the FIR lodged against Paresh Rawal in the matter.

While quashing the FIR the bench observed, "The speech in question was made in Gujaratiand there is no English translation of the text to date."

There have been some comments against the speech by persons who may not necessarily understand Gujarati. Above all, the petitioner has clarified and has also tendered an apology.

Justice Mantha said, "Having regard to the whole facts and circumstances of the case, this Court is of the view that the further continuation of the FIR and the proceedings, is not desirable. Hence, the FIR shall stand quashed."

The FIR was registered on December 12, 2022, under Sections 153/153A/153B/504/505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Paresh Rawal concerning the controversial statement made by him. The FIRA was registered for allegedly passing some defamatory comments on the Bengali community during his campaign in Gujrat Assembly Election in 2022.

Advocate Varun Chugh counsel for the petitioner argued that the FIR was registered with the intention to gain political mileage with ulterior motives.

It is evident that it is a politically motivated FIR to damage the reputation of celebrities and public figures like my client, the counsel argued.

It was also submitted that the notices under Section 41A of CRPC were sent thrice to Paresh Rawal which raised a reasonable doubt as to the mala fide intention behind the FIR and it was tainted with colours of political vendetta and filed only for ulterior reasons of the complainant and other politically influenced persons in the state of West Bengal.

Writ Petition was filed before the High Court of Calcutta against the FIR registered by Taltala Police Station on the complaint filed on December 1, 2022. (ANI)

