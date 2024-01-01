New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar was on Monday designated as a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law for his involvement in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said that Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar has also been associated with banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International.

The central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and therefore he has been added as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the notification said.

