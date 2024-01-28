New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Amid hectic political developments in Bihar and frenzied speculations around Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's return to the NDA, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Sunday said his party was on 'alert' and closely tracking the events in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Alok said if CM Nitish was to pull the plug on the Mahagathbandhan or the ruling grand alliance as is being speculated, and, if the government were to fall, it should happen at the earliest.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast and Update: Trains, Flights Delayed As Cold Weather, Dense Fog Wraps Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

"We are the biggest party in Bihar. We are alert and are tracking the developments closely. We are seized of the shifting political sands in Bihar. We will not take a step back when it comes to discharging our responsibilities. We cannot leave Bihar in the hands of 'Jungle Raj'. If this government is to fall, I pray to the Almighty that it happens today," the BJP national spokesperson said.

His remarks come amid speculations that the ruling Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar would rejoin the National Democratic Alliance, bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state.

Also Read | Delhi Kalkaji Mandir Jagran Stage Collapse: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed, 15 Injured As Platform Collapses During Religious Function (Watch Video).

The unravelling power play in the state was triggered after CM and RJD president Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya took a swipe at JD(U) on X, posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the grand alliance.

The BJP, which was in government with Nitish's party before the latter switched sides to forge ties with RJD in 2022, and JD(U) are to convene separate meetings on Sunday, according to sources.

Sources stated further that Kumar has sought time to meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Patna on Sunday.

If Nitish crosses over, this would mark the fourth time that he would be switching sides.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP at 78; JD(U) at 45, Congress at 19, the CPI (M-L) at 12, CPI(M) and CPI at 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s at 4. Another two seats are with the AIMIM and an Independent.

Meanwhile, in a fresh post earlier on Sunday, Rohini said her fight against 'communal forces' will continue 'until death'.

"The fight against the communal forces will continue till our last breath," Lalu's daughter posted from X on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)