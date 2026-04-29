India News | 'Capacity Increased by 2.5 Times': Northern Railway on Vande Bharat Extension to Jammu Tawi

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Chief Area Manager of Northern Railway, Kapil Sharma, on Wednesday said that the extension of Vande Bharat Express up to Jammu Tawi will ease the travel for the passengers and will provide a major relief.

Speaking to ANI, he underlined that previously there were 8 coaches in the Vande Bharat Express, which has been increased to 20 coaches now, underlining that the capacity of the train has been increased by 2.5 times.

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"It is a matter of happiness for the people of Kashmir that Vande Bharat has been extended to Jammu. Previously, it used to have 8 coaches; now it will have 20 coaches, increasing its capacity by 2.5 times. I congratulate everyone. Travel for the passengers and students will be eased, and the problem of waiting time will be sorted out to a great extent. We have made some changes to the infrastructure of the train. So, there is no issue of maintenance from our end. The timetable of the train is almost the same as before. The middle class will face relief from this," he said.

The statement comes as Srinagar gears up to welcome the Vande Bharat Express as Northern Railway extends the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express up to Jammu Tawi.

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This extension will be inaugurated on April 30, operating as an Inaugural Special Train (No. 02601) departing from Jammu Tawi (JAT).

The train will operate at an operational speed of 160 km per hour.

CCTV cameras have been installed in the train for enhanced security, along with an energy-efficient regenerative braking system.

This specialised Vande Bharat Express stands as an outstanding example of indigenous engineering, designed to provide passengers with a safe, fast, and comfortable travel experience amidst the challenging weather conditions of Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal commented on the modern Vande Bharat train.

"The operation of this specialised Vande Bharat in the Jammu & Kashmir region fulfils a long-standing demand of both passengers and local residents. Our objective is not merely to provide faster travel, but also to ensure 'all-weather' connectivity, even amidst the biting cold of the Valley. This train will serve as a strong and reliable bridge connecting devotees travelling to Vaishno Devi with the Kashmir Valley, while simultaneously boosting tourism in the region." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)