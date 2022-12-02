Mainpuri (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) In a frontal attack on the Samajwadi Party ahead of Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the Yadav family of following new variants of socialism.

Shivpal Yadav followed 'lathait samajwad' (lathi wielding socialism), Ramgopal Yadav the "capitalist" version and SP chief AKhilesh Yadav the socialism of the "opportunistic" kind, he said

Shivpal Yadav is the uncle of Akhilesh Yadav and also president of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Ramgopal Yadav too is the uncle of the SP chief and also the secretary general of the party.

Addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya, the chief minister said the socialism followed by the SP is not what leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan or Ram Manohar Lohia believed in.

"This is not the socialism of JP or Lohia. 'Chacha' Shivpal writes about Lohia, but he does not know what he is writing. Different brands of socialism are visible in one family.

"Lathi wielding socialism is Shivpal's brand of socialism while socialism of Ramgopal Yadav is capitalism as he and his disciples in the SP government did not think twice before seizing any land from Noida to Firozabad... On the other hand, Akhilesh's socialism is opportunistic," he said.

He also accused Samajwadi Party of putting the Yadav family's welfare first.

"Even naming the party after socialism (samajwadi) is like confusing the people. They have only developed their own family and everyone knows what happens whenever a poor person tries to progress," he said.

The CM alleged that the SP always looks for excuses when they lose an election and either put the blame on EVMs or the Election Commission.

"These people used to make accusations whenever they lost elections," he said, adding that they have sent 'bechari' Dimple Yadav to contest and lose.

The SP has announced the name of Dimple Yadav, wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri parliamentary seat.

"They did the same in Kannauj and Firozabad," Adityanath said referring to the parliamentary elections in 2019 and 2009 when she had lost to Subrat Pathak of the BJP and Raj Babbar of the Congress.

The chief minister stressed that Mainpuri does not want 'samajwad', but 'Ram Rajya', in which all people, including the poor, farmers, sisters, and daughters, benefit from government welfare programmes without any discrimination.

Recalling the assembly elections held eight months ago, he said, "After winning Karhal seat, the MLA (Akhilesh Yadav) was not seen by the public again, but our Union Minister S P Singh Baghel visited the area 27 times while (BJP) MLAs Jaiveer Singh from Mainpuri and Ramnaresh Agnihotri from Bhogaon continue to serve the public."

Mainpuri and Bhogaon are assembly constituencies of Mainpuri parliamentary seat.

Akhilesh Yadav was elected from Karhal seat in the assembly election held earlier this year, defeating Baghel.

Shakya is pitted against Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri where the bypoll is being held on December 5, following the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav have come together ahead of the bypoll and said that they are "working hard" to ensure Dimple Yadav's victory as a tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Pointing to the feud of the Yadav family, Adityanath said, "Everyone knows what happened with Shivpal. Last time Jaswantnagar (the assembly constituency that Shivpal represents) was given to him because of neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), next time that too will not be given to him."

He also listed the development work done in Mainpuri under the BJP government.

