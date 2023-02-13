Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Three persons travelling in a car had a narrow escape after their vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 3 am near Kharegaon toll plaza when the car was heading towards Nashik from Mumbai. Traffic movement on the road was affected for some time due to the incident, they said.

After noticing the blaze, the car occupants stopped the vehicle and immediately came out, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and put out the blaze after about 45 minutes, the official said.

No one was injured in the fire, but the car was completely damaged, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added.

